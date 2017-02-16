Story highlights Real Madrid beat Napoli 3-1

Modric nicknamed 'Lucky Luka'

(CNN) Since Luka Modric signed for Real Madrid in 2012, the club hasn't gone a year without winning a trophy.

Eight major titles in three-and-a-half seasons -- including the Spanish Super Cup less than 36 hours after his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur -- has seen the diminutive Croatian earn the nickname 'Lucky Luka.'

Wednesday's 3-1 first-leg win over Napoli in the Champions League puts Real Madrid in pole position to qualify for the quarterfinals, although a tough return fixture at the intimidating San Paolo stadium awaits.

Modric has won two Champions League crowns in his first four years at Real and is now targeting a third, but has warned his teammates there is still plenty to do between now and the final in June.

"Obviously that is our aim, that is our goal but we are not thinking that far," Modric told CNN. "We have to go game by game and be focused on the next match, then we'll see how far we will go.

