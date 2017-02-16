Breaking News

Arsene Wenger: Is this the end of the road for Arsenal's long-serving coach?

Updated 8:18 AM ET, Thu February 16, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Arsene Wenger endured a torrid night in Germany as his Arsenal side lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of its European Champions League last 16 tie. The Frenchman is under pressure from the club&#39;s fans to call it a day after 21 years at the club.
Photos: Time for Arsene Wenger to go?
Arsene Wenger endured a torrid night in Germany as his Arsenal side lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of its European Champions League last 16 tie. The Frenchman is under pressure from the club's fans to call it a day after 21 years at the club.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
Arsenal went in level at halftime but after defender Laurent Koscielny went off injured it conceded three goals in ten minutes -- two scored by Thiago Alcantara -- and eventually slumped to a heavy defeat which all but ends its chances of progressing.
Photos: Time for Arsene Wenger to go?
Arsenal went in level at halftime but after defender Laurent Koscielny went off injured it conceded three goals in ten minutes -- two scored by Thiago Alcantara -- and eventually slumped to a heavy defeat which all but ends its chances of progressing.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
The 5-1 reverse mirrored Arsenal&#39;s last visit to Bayern&#39;s Allianz Arena in last season&#39;s group stages. Although Arsenal did recover from that reverse to reach the final 16 last year, they were eliminated after being convincingly beaten 5-1 on aggregate by Spanish champions Barcelona.
Photos: Time for Arsene Wenger to go?
The 5-1 reverse mirrored Arsenal's last visit to Bayern's Allianz Arena in last season's group stages. Although Arsenal did recover from that reverse to reach the final 16 last year, they were eliminated after being convincingly beaten 5-1 on aggregate by Spanish champions Barcelona.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
Arsenal has just two FA Cup triumphs to show for its last 11 seasons with fans demanding better in both the Premier League and Champions League. Arsenal was pipped to the EPL title by Leicester City last year.
Photos: Time for Arsene Wenger to go?
Arsenal has just two FA Cup triumphs to show for its last 11 seasons with fans demanding better in both the Premier League and Champions League. Arsenal was pipped to the EPL title by Leicester City last year.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
An increasing number of supporters have called on Wenger to quit, this fan making his feelings clear after Arsenal&#39;s recent 3-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Chelsea. The Gunners are 10 points behind its London rival and look set to go a 12th year without winning the title.
Photos: Time for Arsene Wenger to go?
An increasing number of supporters have called on Wenger to quit, this fan making his feelings clear after Arsenal's recent 3-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Chelsea. The Gunners are 10 points behind its London rival and look set to go a 12th year without winning the title.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
Two of Arsenal&#39;s star players -- Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez (pictured above) and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil -- are yet to extend their contracts and Wenger is in the same boat. A two-year extension to his deal remains unsigned, with his future even more uncertain due to recent results.
Photos: Time for Arsene Wenger to go?
Two of Arsenal's star players -- Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez (pictured above) and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil -- are yet to extend their contracts and Wenger is in the same boat. A two-year extension to his deal remains unsigned, with his future even more uncertain due to recent results.
Hide Caption
6 of 6
Wenger BayernThiago Bayern ArsenalOspina goalOzil glumArsenal fan Wenger bannerAlexis Sanchez despair

Story highlights

  • Arsenal succumbs to humiliating 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich
  • Club poised to exit Champions League at last 16 stage again
  • Pressure mounting on manager Arsene Wenger

(CNN)Even in the litany of recent Arsenal disappointments, this felt like Arsene Wenger's nadir.

The English Premier League side was crushed 5-1 by Bayern Munich and now faces the prospect of exiting the Champions League at the last 16 stage for the seventh season in a row.
Germany's champions are fast becoming Wenger's nemesis. Bayern humiliated Wenger in the group stages of Europe's top club competition by the same scoreline last year too.
    The Frenchman is now facing renewed pressure to call time on his 21-year tenure at the London club after winning just two major trophies in the last 11 seasons.
    "The real problem we faced was after the third goal, because we lost our organization and we looked mentally very jaded," Wenger told reporters after his latest chastening European defeat in which Arsenal enjoyed just 25% possession.
    Read More
    "From that moment on, the last 25 minutes were a nightmare for us because we looked like we had no response."
    Arsenal had started well and went into halftime level at 1-1 after Chilean star Alexis Sanchez had canceled out Dutch international Arjen Robben's superb 11th minute strike.
    But after defender Laurent Koscielny went off with an injury, Carlo Ancelotti's side struck three times in 10 minutes, striker Robert Lewandowski heading home before Thiago Alcantara scored twice.
    After Germany striker Thomas Muller added a late fifth, several former Arsenal players spoke of their embarrassment and fans had renewed their calls for Wenger to quit.
    Ian Wright, who played under Wenger for two years at Arsenal wrote "We are a ******g shambles" on Twitter and Gary Lineker, former England and Barcelona star, agreed: "Arsenal have completely disintegrated. An utter shambles," he wrote.
    Martin Keown, who won three Premier League titles under Wenger, said this was his former manager's "lowest point" while Roy Keane, a former Manchester United captain, called all but two of Arsenal's players "average."
    Old or new school Arsenal players? Ian Wright decides
    ian wright quickfire arsenal player preference_00000118

      JUST WATCHED

      Old or new school Arsenal players? Ian Wright decides

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Old or new school Arsenal players? Ian Wright decides 00:45

    Mourning pressure on Wenger

    Wenger was barely known in England when he arrived in 1996 but he soon stamped his mark on the Premier League.
    He won his first league title in 1998, repeated the feat in 2002 and then two years later became the first manager in Premier League history to navigate his side through an entire season unbeaten -- earning it the 'Invincibles' tag.
    But after winning England's premier cup competition -- the FA Cup -- for the fifth time in 2005, Wenger then went eight years without a trophy. A string of near misses in the Premier League were coupled with regular failures in the Champions League, with just one semifinal appearance in the last nine years.
    FA Cup triumphs in 2014 and 2015 helped to stifle the criticism temporarily. But after Arsenal were beaten to the 2015-16 title by Leicester City the boos returned and became more vociferous.
    Wenger has been offered an extension to his current deal but is yet to sign it and might now leave a decision on his future until the end of the season.
    Yet with Arsenal languishing 10 points off the Premier League summit, and a miracle needed to get past Bayern in the second leg, the end of an era could be fast approaching.