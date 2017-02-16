Story highlights Arsenal succumbs to humiliating 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich

(CNN) Even in the litany of recent Arsenal disappointments, this felt like Arsene Wenger's nadir.

The English Premier League side was crushed 5-1 by Bayern Munich and now faces the prospect of exiting the Champions League at the last 16 stage for the seventh season in a row.

Germany's champions are fast becoming Wenger's nemesis. Bayern humiliated Wenger in the group stages of Europe's top club competition by the same scoreline last year too.

The Frenchman is now facing renewed pressure to call time on his 21-year tenure at the London club after winning just two major trophies in the last 11 seasons.

We are a ******g shambles 😫 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 15, 2017

"The real problem we faced was after the third goal, because we lost our organization and we looked mentally very jaded," Wenger told reporters after his latest chastening European defeat in which Arsenal enjoyed just 25% possession.

