Story highlights 200 people take to streets of central Paris to protest police violence

Alleged rape of 22-year-old man by police in city's suburbs sparked outrage

Police report claims rape was accident

(CNN) Violent anti-police protests that have swept the suburbs of Paris since early February spread into the French capital's city center on Wednesday night.

Two hundred demonstrators gathered in the neighborhood of Barbes, near Paris' Gare du Nord train station, protesting against the alleged rape of a 22-year-old black man by police. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

They demanded justice for the victim, identified only as Théo, chanting " We do not forget we do not forgive ." Others set trashcans and rubbish alight in the streets.

Videos and photos shared on social media showed riot police throwing tear gas canisters at the crowds, which were lobbed back by protesters.

Échanges de projectiles avec la police et les manifestants à #Barbes. Situation très tendue. La police vient de charger. pic.twitter.com/flqdC0C68W — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) February 15, 2017

A spokesperson for the Paris police prefecture confirmed to CNN that officers had fired tear gas to disperse the crowds, adding that one person had been arrested. The local metro station was shuttered during the unrest.

Riot police stand guard in Paris' Barbes neighborhood.