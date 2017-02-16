Whoopi Goldberg offers to sit with Tiffany Trump at Fashion Week after reports of snub

Story highlights Whoopi Goldberg has offered to sit next to Tiffany Trump during Fashion Week after the first daughter was snubbed at a show

Trump accepted Goldberg's offer in a tweet

(CNN) Whoopi Goldberg and Tiffany Trump are going to be New York Fashion Week buddies.

"The View" host on Thursday extended an invite to Trump to sit with her at an upcoming fashion show after reports that the First Daughter was shunned by some in the fashion community at a NYFW event.

One picture circulating showed two empty seats next to Trump as she sat at the Phillipp Plein show on Wednesday.

"You know what, Tiffany, I'm supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm coming to sit with you,"Goldberg said on "The View." "Because nobody's talking politics. You're looking at fashion. She doesn't want to talk about her dad. She's looking at the fashion."

Trump accepted Goldberg's offer in a Tweet.

Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I'd love to sit with you too! 😊 — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) February 15, 2017

