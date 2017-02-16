K-pop's growing pains: Why Asia's biggest bands are splitting up

(CNN) Is K-pop past its prime? Or just having growing pains?

Seven South Korean pop groups have split up in the last 12 months -- two since the beginning of 2017 -- raising questions about the future of the manufactured and wildly popular music genre, which has taken Asia by storm.

Mega group Wonder Girls released their final single last Friday. The decade-old group was the first K-pop act to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 with their hit "Nobody" in 2009.

i'm emo 2ne1 disbanded, top enlisted wonder girls disbanded,, it feels like the end of an era i'm depressed — keir 🌸 #R_U_Ready (@xiumillion) February 9, 2017

Industry figures point to 2017 as a "pivotal" and "transitional," year for K-pop, with some wondering about the genre's future. Fans on Twitter, from as far as St. Louis, Missouri, to the Philippines, were lamenting about an "era ending."

"It's pretty sad to see these groups disband," said Paul Han, co-founder of allkpop, a site for K-pop gossip and news, which has 10 million monthly readers worldwide.