Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa don't talk

(CNN) Regis Philbin has painted a picture of s strained relationship with Kelly Ripa.

The former "Live! with Regis and Kelly" co-host recently appeared on "Larry King Now" and said he and Ripa have not kept in touch since he left the show in 2011.

"[Ripa] got very offended when I left," Philbin said. "She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn't right for me anymore."

He also said he has never been invited to appear on the new "Live!" show.

But producers of "Live! With Kelly" refuted that in a statement provided to CNN.

