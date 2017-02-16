Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa don't talk

Story highlights Philbin talked about strained relationship with Ripa

He said she took his leaving personally

(CNN) There's apparently a reason why Regis Philbin has never been back to his old morning show with Kelly Ripa.

The former "Live! with Regis and Kelly" co-host recently appeared on "Larry King Now" and said he and Ripa have not kept in touch since he left the show in 2011.

"[Ripa] got very offended when I left," Philbin said. "She thought I was leaving because of her. I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn't right for me anymore."

Ripa joined the show in 2001 after Kathie Lee Gifford left.

King asked Philbin, 85, if he thought Ripa took his departure personally.

Read More