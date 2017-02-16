Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 'deal breaker'

Story highlights Blake Shelton doesn't like roller coasters

Stefani said he's a homebody

(CNN) Gwen Stefani is serious about her love of roller coasters.

She also really loves fellow coach on "The Voice" and boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

Stefani appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday and said she was nervous about taking Shelton to Disneyland for the first time.

"He won't do the roller coasters," she said. "That was literally, like, that was almost a deal breaker for me. I was like, 'I don't know.'"

Part of the problem, Stefani said, is that her 6-foot-5-inch beau has difficulty fitting in the rides.

Read More