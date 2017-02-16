Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 'deal breaker'

Story highlights
(CNN)Gwen Stefani is serious about her love of roller coasters.
She also really loves fellow coach on "The Voice" and boyfriend, Blake Shelton.
Stefani appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday and said she was nervous about taking Shelton to Disneyland for the first time.
"He won't do the roller coasters," she said. "That was literally, like, that was almost a deal breaker for me. I was like, 'I don't know.'"
Part of the problem, Stefani said, is that her 6-foot-5-inch beau has difficulty fitting in the rides.
She did manage to get him on the famed Matterhorn Bobsled ride.
"He did that one, but he barely fit inside the little thing," Stefani said.
She also said she and Shelton went for sushi after he famously tried it for the first time on Fallon's show.
"Of course everybody recognizes him wherever he goes, but we walked into the sushi restaurant and literally the entire restaurant stood up and was like, 'Blake!'" Stefani recalled. "It was like the whole world had just watched it, and we walked in the room."
"The Voice" is produced in Los Angeles, but Stefani said Shelton is "quite miserable when he's not in the woods or, like, somewhere in camo. He really likes to be camouflaged."
"He really is a country boy," she said. "He does not like going out."