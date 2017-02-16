'American Horror Story' to get political

Story highlights The new season starts shooting in June

Ryan Murphy was coy about whether there will be a Trump character

(CNN) Will Donald Trump show up as a character on Season 7 of "American Horror Story?"

That's the question as the show's co-creator, Ryan Murphy revealed Wednesday that the next season of "American Horror Story" will involve the last presidential election.

In an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, Ryan revealed only a few details.

"Well I don't have a title," Murphy said. "But the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election we just went through, so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people."

A surprised Cohen asked, "Will there be, like, a Trump in it?"

