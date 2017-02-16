Story highlights ACM Awards nominations were revealed Thursday

Keith Urban leads with seven

(CNN) Keith Urban is having a moment.

The Australian-American musician was nominated for seven Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, including entertainer of the year, male vocalist of the year and album of the year.

Urban's 2016 album "Ripcord" -- his first album in three years -- has been a critical success with a string of hits including "Blue Ain't Your Color."

Urban will face off against Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Carrie Underwood for entertainer of the year.

Miranda Lambert scored six nominations, including female vocalist of the year, album of the year and single of the year for her hit, "Vice."

