At least 60 killed in suicide attack at Pakistani shrine

Story highlights Hundreds of worshipers were gathered for the sufi ritual of Dhamal

The Islamic State Khorasan, ISIS' affiliate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, claimed attack

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) At least 60 people were killed in a suicide attack Thursday at Pakistan's packed Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in the southern city of Sehwan in Sindh province, a police official said.

As many as 250 others were injured, according to Khadim Hussain Rind, the Hyderabad Police inspector general.

The Islamic State Khorasan, ISIS' affiliate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack in a phone call to CNN.

The Amaq news agency, which is affiliated with ISIS, reported the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber in an explosives vest.

Thousands of worshipers, including families with their children, had gathered at the iconic shrine for the Sufi ritual of Dhamal, which involves music, chanting and prayer. The shrine is more than 800 years old.

Read More