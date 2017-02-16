30 killed in suicide attack at Pakistani shrine

Story highlights Hundreds of worshipers were gathered for the sufi ritual of Dhamal

The Islamic State Khorasan, ISIS' affiliate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, claimed responsibility

Islamabad, Pakistan (CNN) At least 30 people were killed in a suicide attack Thursday at Pakistan's packed Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine in the southern city of Shewan in Sindh province, provincial health minister Sikander Mandhero told CNN.

As many as 100 others were injured, Mandhero said.

The Islamic State Khorasan, ISIS' affiliate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack in a phone call to CNN.

Hundreds of worshipers had gathered at the iconic shrine for the sufi ritual of Dhamal during the attack.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called the attack "brutal."

