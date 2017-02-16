Story highlights The autopsy of Kim's body was completed on Wednesday, but no results were released

The North Korean dictator's half-brother was killed on his way to see his family

(CNN) A second woman has been arrested over the alleged murder of the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Malaysian police said.

The woman, who was carrying an Indonesian passport, was arrested at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, local time, the Royal Malaysian Police said in a statement.

Police did not say where she was detained, only that she had been identified on CCTV footage from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, and was alone at the time of her arrest.

Kim Jong Nam died on Monday morning after allegedly being poisoned at the airport, according to South Korean's National Assembly Intelligence Committee.

The first arrest was made on Wednesday when a woman carrying a Vietnamese travel document was taken into custody by police at the airport. She was due to appear in court Thursday.

A man watches a television showing news reports of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in Seoul on February 14, 2017.

Read More