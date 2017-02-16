Suspect in death of Kim Jong Un's half brother seen wearing 'LOL' shirt

Story highlights Two female suspects were carrying passports from Indonesia and Vietnam

Kim Jong Nam apparently was poisoned as he waited to board a plane

(CNN) One of two women detained in connection with the apparent lethal poisoning of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother was seen on airport surveillance video wearing a shirt with the letters "LOL" emblazoned across the front.

Still images taken from closed-circuit TV show one of the suspects on the same day Kim Jong Nam was apparently killed at the airport, Selangor State Police Chief Abdul Samah Mat of the Royal Malaysian Police confirmed Thursday to CNN. The images were first obtained by the Malay Mail.

The acronym, popular with social media and smartphone users, stands for "laugh out loud."

Surveillance footage shows woman with "LOL" shirt

The women, who were carrying an Indonesian passport and a Vietnamese passport, have been remanded into custody for seven days. A 26-year-old Malaysian man also has been arrested in the case. He is believed to be the boyfriend of one of the female suspects, Mat said.

South Korea's National Assembly Intelligence Committee has concluded Kim was poisoned , but Malaysian officials on Thursday distanced themselves from the claim.

