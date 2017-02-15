Dominican Republic radio hosts killed during Facebook Live broadcast

Story highlights Medina and Martinez had been hosting the show "Milenio Caliente"

Dayanna Garcia de Fernandez was also injured in the shooting

(CNN) As followers of Luis Manuel Medina's Facebook Live video watched another of his radio monologues on Tuesday, two loud bangs rang out.

Viewers heard a woman yell. They then watched Medina look up from his microphone, his eyes tracking something off-camera. The video abruptly ends.

Medina, along with his radio co-worker Leonidas Martinez, were shot and killed Tuesday while hosting their radio program in San Pedro de Macoris in the Dominican Republic, attorney general Jean Rodriguez said in a statement

The Facebook Live video that appears to show the final moments of Medina's life remains up on his page , flooded by commenters mourning his death.

Medina's Facebook page is full of similar Facebook Live videos of his radio show; he often posted several short videos each weekday.