Suspect in Orlando officer's killing indicted

(CNN) A central Florida grand jury has indicted Markeith Loyd in the shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend in December and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in January, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Loyd was indicted on 11 counts, including murder, firearm violations and other charges in the December 13 death of Sade Dixon and the January 9 death of Clayton outside a Walmart, said Aramis Ayala, state attorney for Orange and Osceola counties.

"What my office has not and will not lose sight of is these tragedies all stemmed from domestic violence -- and I take domestic violence very seriously," Ayala said.

Loyd was captured on January 17 after a massive manhunt.

The six counts involving Dixon's death are first-degree murder with a firearm; killing of an unborn child by injury to a mother; attempted first degree-murder with a firearm; two counts of attempted felony murder with a firearm; and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

