Drug-slinging catapult seized on US-Mexico border

(CNN) Border Patrol agents in Arizona thwarted some clever drug smugglers and dismantled a drug catapult used to launch marijuana into the United States from Mexico.

The catapult was attached to the top of a border fence near the Douglas Port of Entry, which is about two hours southeast of Tucson, Customs and Border Protection officials said in a statement Tuesday. The device appeared to be constructed of square tubing and a heavy spring welded together, with rope tied around parts of it.

The contraption probably wouldn't win any pumpkin chunkin competitions , but it was powerful enough to sling two bundles of weed -- weighing a combined 47 pounds -- into the United States from Mexico.

Agents made the discovery on February 10, when they approached several people near the fence, who then ran away.

They searched the area and found the drugs nearby.