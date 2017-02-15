Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) Here's what you need to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Trump administration

High-level advisers close to then-presidential nominee Donald Trump were in constant communication during the campaign with Russians known to US intelligence, multiple current and former intelligence, law enforcement and administration officials tell CNN.

President-elect Trump and then-President Barack Obama were both briefed on details of the extensive communications between suspected Russian operatives and people associated with the Trump campaign and the Trump business, according to US officials familiar with the matter.