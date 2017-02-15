Will this undocumented mom be there when her kids get home today?

Denver (CNN) Like parents around the country, Jeanette Vizguerra kissed her kids last night and sent them to bed. But unlike many moms, she may not be there when they get home from school today.

Vizguerra is an undocumented immigrant. And she has to check in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents this morning. Such check-ins are routine. But today is different. The stay on her deportation order expired last week. It means she's likely exhausted all avenues to ward off separation from her American-born children, the youngest of whom is just 6.

"My intuition," she told CNN on Tuesday night, "is it's a bad day."

All come to look for America

Vizguerra lives in Denver with her husband and three youngest kids -- Luna, 12, Roberto, 10, and Cury, 6. They were all born in the US.

Her eldest, Tania, also lives in Denver and has children of her own. She described Vizguerra as the "backbone" of the family.

Vizguerra came to the US from Mexico in 1997 with her husband and Tania, who was 6 at the time. Tania said she lives in the US under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which lets undocumented people brought to the country as kids attend school and work.

Like thousands of immigrants, the family came in search of a better life. Vizguerra's husband had been kidnapped three times during his work as a bus driver in Mexico City, they said.

Jeanette Vizguerra poses with her family.

For the first decade, Vizguerra and her family experienced the regular worries and paranoia of many of America's estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants. But she and her husband stayed under the radar, working odd jobs and avoiding trouble.

That changed in 2009.

"I was leaving work. It was about 10:20 at night. About a block away from my work, I saw a patrol car parked," she recalled. "As soon as I drove by, the patrol turned on its lights and went after me, and I didn't understand why because I wasn't speeding."

Vizguerra was charged with not having a license or insurance and for having an expired license plate, but those charges were dismissed, court records show. She also was charged in connection with what her lawyer, Hans Meyer, told CNN was a job application on which she used a made-up -- not stolen -- Social Security Number. She pleaded guilty to "attempted possession of a forged instrument"; an ID theft and other similar charges were dropped, records show.

The case brought Vizguerra to the attention of immigration authorities, Meyer said.

Vizguerra, who counts housekeeper, janitor and house painter among some of the jobs she's held, spent the next three-and-a-half years fighting and appealing various orders to deport her from the US. As she pressed her own case, she also took on the mantle of immigrants' rights activist, fighting for other families hoping to cement their own tenuous roots in the US.

Return to Mexico

In September 2012, Vizguerra was in the midst of appealing a "voluntary departure" order -- under which an undocumented person is allowed to arrange his or her own departure from the US within a certain time frame.

Mexican immigrant Jeanette Vizguerra loads her children into her car after a meeting at the Mexican consulate in her fight against deportation hearings on May 23, 2011, in Denver.

Then she learned her mother was terminally ill.

Vizguerra hadn't seen her mom since she left Mexico 15 years earlier. If she wanted to be by her mother's bedside, Vizguerra would need to abandon her appeal. She wouldn't be able to return legally to the US.

She decided to chance it.

"It was a very difficult decision," she said.

Her mother died while Vizguerra was flying home. Soon, her heartbreak was compounded.

"I was there (in Mexico) for seven months, and that was extremely difficult. It was very difficult for me to be without my children," she said. "My children had to stay in here in the US with their father, and it was very difficult for them, especially for our youngest, Cury, who was only a year and one month at the time."

A community rallies

Vizguerra spent much of her time in Mexico City trying to figure out a way to reunite with her family. She eventually paid a smuggler to sneak her across the border, but she was picked up by Border Patrol agents near Presidio, Texas.

She was detained for several weeks. That's when the Colorado immigrant community Vizguerra had worked so hard to serve mobilized for her. Supporters showed up in Texas to demonstrate outside the facility where she was being held. Back in Colorado, they lobbied politicians. Ultimately, they won a stay on her deportation.

The support hasn't wavered.

Today, at her 9:30 a.m. appointment at the ICE office in Denver, Vizguerra can count on backing from the National Domestic Workers Alliance, members of the First Unitarian Church in Denver and Democratic Rep. Jared Polis, who introduced a bill in Congress on January 30 asking for Vizguerra to be given an immigration visa or to be granted the opportunity to apply for permanent residence.

"Jeanette Vizguerra's case is a perfect illustration of the broken system of immigration enforcement in this country," Polis told The Colorado Independent . "Countless stories like Jeanette's run contrary to our values as a nation and are one of the many reasons that we must reform our immigration system now."

But all the support may be for naught. Vizguerra points to the case of Garcia de Rayos, the Arizona mom.

JUST WATCHED Mom's deportation ignites controversy Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mom's deportation ignites controversy 03:09

Two women, similar circumstances

Garcia de Rayos and Vizguerra have a lot in common.

They both came to the US illegally more than 20 years ago. They've both been checking in regularly with ICE for several years. And they both knew the expanded power given to immigration officers by President Donald Trump's executive order could affect them.

The Obama administration had prioritized expulsion of undocumented immigrants who threatened public safety or national security, had ties to criminal gang activity, committed serious felony offenses or were habitual misdemeanor criminal offenders.

Trump's order goes beyond that, laying out categories of undocumented immigrants who should be prioritized for removal. Experts say the definitions include virtually every person in the country illegally and the orders give broad latitude to individual immigration officers to decide who should be detained for deportation.

"It made me really angry to see what happened to Guadalupe," Vizguerra said. "She's someone who's been reporting for regular check-ins with ICE for several years and hasn't had any problems. But I think more than fear, what it gave me was concern, worry for my children."

An option remains

Unlike Garcia de Rayos, however, Vizguerra is also appealing through another avenue of the immigration system: She is waiting on an application for a U visa.

The visa, as described by US Citizenship and Immigration Services, "is set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity."

Meyer, Vizguerra's lawyer, says Vizguerra qualifies for such a visa -- and that she included testimonials from law enforcement as part of her application.

CNN was not given details of the criminal investigation Vizguerra is said to have helped with.

Meyer says the U visa helps law enforcement tackle crime by encouraging undocumented immigrants to come forward and cooperate. "It takes courage to have policy that reflects the nuanced reality," he said.

Undocumented Mexican immigrant Jeanette Vizguerra holds her daughter Cury, 5 months, while speaking about immigrant rights issues with fellow Mexican immigrants on July 10, 2011 in Denver.

The night before

On Tuesday night, Vizguerra gathered with her family, friends and other supporters at the First Unitarian Church in Denver.

The church's pastor, Mike Morran, spoke for many when he summed up her predicament.

"I think it is unconscionable, and I think that it's immoral that Jeanette, who has been in this country for almost 20 years, who has three children who are American citizens, who has been fighting her case with Immigration and Customs Enforcement for five years," he said. "I think it's unconscionable that she still has to live in fear of being ripped from her children and deported to a country she hasn't been in for almost two decades."

What happens today is anyone's guess. Vizguerra vacillated between hope and despair.

"It's really torture what they do to us, having this uncertainty every six months," she said of the check-ins.

She said she wants to live without fear -- "without fear of being detained or deported, and the fear of being separated from my children."

But most of all, she wants her kids to have a regular childhood -- to know that when they come back home from school at the end of the day, their mother will be there waiting for them.