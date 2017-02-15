Arrest made in fatal shooting of 11-year-old Chicago girl

Story highlights Atwan Jones, 19, has been charged with murder

(CNN) A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with one of three shootings involving children in Chicago during a three-day period, police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Wednesday.

The suspect, Atwan Jones, could face additional charges related to the shooting of 11-year-old Takiya Holmes, who died after being struck in the head by a stray bullet while sitting in the backseat of a minivan on Saturday, police said.

Takiya did not regain consciousness after the shooting and died Tuesday morning "in her mother's arms," according to a Facebook post from her cousin, Rachel Williams.

Patsy Holmes, Takiya's grandmother, told HLN on Wednesday that the arrest gave her family "a little peace."

"I'd like to just tell the public, if you know something, don't be afraid to tell," she said.

