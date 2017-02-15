Story highlights Residents are being allowed to return to their homes

President approves emergency funds

Oroville, California (CNN) Residents returned home Tuesday after authorities lifted the mandatory evacuation order around Lake Oroville that affected about 188,000 people.

Cars flowed back into the northern California cities and towns that had been deserted for the last two days.

On Tuesday, officials downgraded the evacuation order to a warning, allowing residents of Butte, Sutter and Yuba counties to return. With the water level at the lake dropping, authorities became more confident that Lake Oroville could handle the storm headed for the area this week.

But Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea on Tuesday cautioned residents and business owners to "maintain situational awareness" with a series of storms forecast for later in the week.

"People who have special needs or require extended time to evacuate should consider remaining evacuated," the sheriff said.

