Cruisers' choice: Best cruise ships of 2017

(CNN) It didn't take long for Viking Ocean Cruises to crush the competition.

The company, which is already established in river cruising, launched its first ocean cruise ship in 2015 to wide acclaim.

Viking Sea won best overall ship in the small-mid size ship category, best entertainment, best service, best fitness, best public rooms and best shore excursions. Its sister ship Viking Star won for best dining, best cabins, best value and best for first-time cruisers in the same size category.

Viking is known for its excellent service and inclusive pricing.

"The Cruisers' Choice Awards are particularly important because they are based on reviews submitted to Cruise Critic over the past year and directly reflect the experiences people had on their cruise," said Colleen McDaniel, Cruise Critic's senior executive editor.

