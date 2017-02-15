Story highlights Uncle Toni to stop coaching Nadal

London (CNN) It's one of the most familiar scenes in tennis -- Uncle Toni rising from his seat to cheer on Rafael Nadal.

But from 2018, one of the most successful player-coach partnerships in the game will become a rarer sight as Toni Nadal has decided to stop accompanying his nephew to tournaments.

"He wants to spend more time with his family and at the academy," Rafael Nadal's spokesman Benito Perez-Barbadillo told CNN in a phone interview Wednesday.

Rafael's old friend and former Roland Garros winner Carlos Moya and former tennis pro Francisco Roig will take the reins full time, with Toni available if needed.

Toni Nadal, who is 57 years old and has three young children, is the director of the Rafa Nadal Tennis Aacademy, which opened last fall on the Spanish island of Mallorca. It currently has 75 children enrolled.

