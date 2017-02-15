Breaking News

CNN 10 - February 16, 2017

Updated 6:17 PM ET, Wed February 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0216_00040828
ten.0216_00040828

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 02/16/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 02/16/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

February 16, 2017

Relations between the U.S. and Israel, Israeli settlements in the West Bank, and some history of international walls are our first three stories this Thursday. They're followed by reports on "wrestling diplomacy" in Iran and a spectacular, seasonal display at Yosemite National Park.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10