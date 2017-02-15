Simone Biles: 'I hear my name all the time now'

Story highlights Simone Biles won the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award Tuesday

The American gymnast won four gold medals and one bronze at Rio 2016

(CNN) She was the talk of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games but even Simone Biles is getting slightly sick of the sound of her own name.

After an Olympic debut that saw the American gymnast return home with five medals, including four golds, Biles has become a sporting superstar.

Usain Bolt wins Laureus Sportsman of the Year

"I just hear my name all the time now," she told CNN's Amanda Davies on the red carpet, "and I'm just like 'come on, can I change my name now?!'"

As well as Biles, Usain Bolt, who was named Sportsman of the Year, and Comeback of the Year winner Michael Phelps were also in attendance at the annual event.

