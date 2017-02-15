Story highlights Rumor is named for Adele's hit song "Rumor Has It"

The German shepherd won the Herding Group category

(CNN) A female German shepherd named Rumor won the Best in Show award at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City Tuesday night.

"Unbelievable," said handler and co-owner Kent Boyles.

Rumor was the nation's No. 1 dog last year but fell short to California Journey.

But this year, Best in Show Judge Thomas H. Bradley from Watertown, New York, saw something special in her.

"The German shepherd standard talks about quality and nobility. Sometimes unrecognizable. When you recognize it, it hits you home, and that's what it really is. She is just magnificent."

