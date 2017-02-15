Photos: NBA All-Star superlatives Russell Westbrook throws down a dunk during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. He was the Most Valuable Player in what was the highest-scoring All-Star Game of all time. The two teams combined for 369 points as the Western Conference won 196-173. Hide Caption 1 of 10

First All-Star MVP: Ed Macauley, left, was MVP of the first NBA All-Star Game, which was played in 1951. Boston teammate Bob Cousy, right, was also on the team that year. Between them here is Walter Brown, the Celtics' original owner.

Most appearances as a player: Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was named to 19 All-Star teams during his career, and he played in 18 of the games.

Most MVP awards: Bob Pettit, left, and Kobe Bryant each won four All-Star MVP awards during their career. Both also shared one of their awards -- Pettit split with Elgin Baylor in 1959, and Bryant shared the spoils with former teammate Shaquille O'Neal in 2009.

Largest attendance: In 2010, there were 108,713 fans who attended the game at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Most points in a game: Philadelphia center Wilt Chamberlain scored 42 points in the 1962 All-Star Game. Two months later, he set the league's all-time scoring record by putting up 100 against the New York Knicks.

Triple-doubles: Michael Jordan dunks the ball during the 1997 All-Star Game in Cleveland. He finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the first triple-double in All-Star history. Only two other players have accomplished the feat: LeBron James in 2011 and Dwayne Wade in 2012.

Most All-Stars from one team: This year, for the eighth time in NBA history, four players from one team will be on the All-Star team. The four players this year are from the Golden State Warriors: from left, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.

Youngest MVP: James was just 21 years (and 51 days) old when he was named All-Star MVP in 2006. He added a second MVP trophy in 2008.