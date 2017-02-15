Story highlights The general strike is part of a series of actions that the organizers are planning

The group also voiced support for a separate strike being planned by Strike4Democracy set for Friday

Washington (CNN) The organizers of the Women's March on Washington have set the date for their general strike, dubbed "A Day Without A Woman," for March 8, which is International Women's Day.

"In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer 'A Day Without A Woman,'" the organizers said in an Instagram post.

"We saw what happened when millions of us stood together in January, and now we know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed and hatred," the post says. "On March 8th, International Women's Day, let's unite again in our communities for A Day Without A Woman."

The group did not immediately return a request for additional information on the strike, but the social media post said more details would be forthcoming.

Read More