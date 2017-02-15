Story highlights Republicans have been divided on how to repeal and replace Obamacare

Washington (CNN) Republican lawmakers entangled in endless disagreement about how to repeal Obamacare and waiting for leadership from the White House are optimistic they may have found their solution: newly-minted Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Price, who was sworn in just last week and served alongside Republicans in Congress for more than a decade, lunched with Senate Republicans Wednesday in a meeting members said revealed a few details about what comes next. But just his presence could be a calming force.

During the lunch, Price warned members to get ready for a lot of work ahead. He also tried to quell concerns that there isn't a clear path forward to dismantle Obamacare.

According to multiple members in the meeting, Price emphasized the importance of stabilizing the current insurance marketplace as Republicans push forward and assured members there were steps his agency could take in his new position to smooth that transition unilaterally.

"He talked about how much work they are doing on what they can do from the executive. He put out an order today," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia. "He wants to work with us."

