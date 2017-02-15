Virginia Dem gubernatorial hopeful apologizes for likening Trump to 9/11

Story highlights Perriello is running for the Democratic nomination in the gubernatorial race

He apologized for his comment

Washington (CNN) A Democrat running for governor in Virginia is apologizing after he likened the election of President Donald Trump to 9/11 in a video circulating online.

"The election of Donald Trump was a little bit like, you know, a political and constitutional September 11 for us, let's be honest," said former Rep. Tom Perriello at a campaign event in early February, according to video posted by the Washington Free Beacon

Perriello is one of the Democrats competing to replace Virginia Gov. Terry McAullife, who was elected in 2013 and is limited to one four-year term.

A Virginia reporter flagged the remark posted by a conservative Virginia site on Twitter, and Perriello said, "I regret the comparison and apologize. Won't do it again."

I regret the comparison and apologize. Won't do it again. https://t.co/5KEDysdKTX — Tom Perriello (@tomperriello) February 15, 2017

Ed Gillespie, a former Republican National Committee chairman who is running for the Virginia Republican gubernatorial nomination, responded, "Tom Perriello's 9/11 comparison is offensive. His calculated outrage is becoming increasingly outrageous."

Tom Perriello's 9/11 comparison is offensive. His calculated outrage is becoming increasingly outrageous. https://t.co/ue90a0mzja — Ed Gillespie (@EdWGillespie) February 15, 2017

