'Everybody has their own choice' says Brady of White House visit

Story highlights Tom Brady said visiting the White House is a personal choice

Owner Robert Kraft downplayed reports of players skipping

Washington (CNN) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Tuesday he is OK with his teammates' decision to skip the Super Bowl winning team's White House visit because "everybody has their own choice."

Six of his teammates -- Devin McCourty, Martellus Bennett, Chris Long, LeGarrette Blount, Alan Branch, Dont'a Hightower -- have said they plan on skipping the expected upcoming visit.

Bennett, McCourty and Blount directly cited their opposition to Trump as a reason for their boycott, but Brady said the tradition of Super Bowl champs visiting the White House each year "never really was a political thing" for him.

"Putting politics aside it never really was a political thing -- at least it never was for me," Brady told NBC Sports . "It was just always something that was a privilege to be able to do because it really meant you won a championship and you got to experience something cool with your team and your teammates."

The five-time Super Bowl champ has been friends with President Donald Trump for years. He noted his own record of missing a White House visit -- in April 2015, when the team was honored by President Barack Obama.

Tom Brady celebrates with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the locker room after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Read More