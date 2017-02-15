Breaking News

Collins says she'll vote against Trump's EPA pick

By Eli Watkins, CNN

Updated 6:59 PM ET, Wed February 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump's labor pick withdraws after Oprah tape appears
Trump's labor pick withdraws after Oprah tape appears

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's labor pick withdraws after Oprah tape appears

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's labor pick withdraws after Oprah tape appears 03:48

Story highlights

  • Collins is the first Republican to break ranks over Pruitt
  • "Mr. Pruitt and I have fundamentally different views of the role and mission of the EPA," she said

Washington (CNN)Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday she will vote against President Donald Trump's pick for Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Scott Pruitt.

Collins -- who voted against the confirmation of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and, according to sources, indicated she was likely to vote against Andrew Puzder for labor secretary before he withdrew Wednesday -- is the first Republican to break ranks over Pruitt.
"The fact is, Mr. Pruitt and I have fundamentally different views of the role and mission of the EPA," Collins said in a statement.
    Collins did say, however, she would vote to invoke cloture on Pruitt's nomination, which would help clear him from the threat of a filibuster.
    Republicans currently hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate, with Vice President Mike Pence holding a tie-breaking vote. A source told CNN that West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin will likely support Pruitt.

    CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.