King: Leakers should be 'purged' from intelligence community

Intelligence revealed that Trump associates communicated with Russia during campaign

(CNN) Rep. Steve King is interested in investigating members from the intelligence community who leaked information that high level advisers close to then-presidential nominee Donald Trump's campaign were in communication with Russian officials during the 2016 election.

"We have to find the people that are working against this administration and they need to be purged from this community," the Iowa Republican told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"We need to find out who the leaking moles are who are violating federal law because we can't function from a national security standpoint if we have that spillage coming out of the community," he added.

High-level advisers close to Donald Trump were in constant communication during the campaign with Russians known to US intelligence, multiple current and former intelligence, law enforcement and administration officials told CNN.

Republican @SteveKingIA: General Flynn was the victim of a "political assassination" https://t.co/na9nq8ydEJ — New Day (@NewDay) February 15, 2017

Prior to Trump entering the White House, he and former President Barack Obama were both briefed on details of the extensive communications between suspected Russian operatives and people associated with the Trump's campaign and business, according to US officials familiar with the matter.

