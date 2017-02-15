Story highlights Senate Democrats called an "emergency meeting" Wednesday to discuss investigating Russia

Senate Republicans say they are confident in the investigation under way

Washington (CNN) Senate Democrats on Wednesday sought to ride the latest revelations of coordination between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russian officials while Senate Republicans -- even some of the most hawkish on Russia -- sought to hold the line against new investigations.

Democrats called an "emergency" caucus meeting at the Capitol to discuss their options roughly 12 hours after new reports that the FBI is investigating extensive communications between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence officers.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the investigation into Russia's connections to the Trump campaign and other facets, including the phone calls that led to the resignation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn this week.

"We need to get all the facts, so in the days and weeks ahead, the Trump administration needs to answer some serious questions," the New York Democrat said Wednesday morning. "These questions must be asked by an independent and unbiased law enforcement authority."

As he headed to the meeting, Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, said anything less than a complete investigation would amount to a "coverup."

