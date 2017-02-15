Breaking News

Flynn's security clearance suspended 'pending review'

By Jim Sciutto and Dana Bash, CNN

Updated 4:03 PM ET, Wed February 15, 2017

Story highlights

  • The move was described as a normal administrative step
  • Flynn stepped down as national security adviser amid questions about his contacts with Russians

Washington (CNN)Former national security adviser Michael Flynn's security clearance has been suspended "pending review," a Defense Intelligence Agency spokesman told CNN Wednesday.

The move was described as a normal administrative step when questions arise regarding an individual's compliance with standards.
Flynn was fired by President Donald Trump amid reports he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russians before Trump's inauguration.
    The spokesperson for the DIA said Flynn's access could be reinstated if the review finds no wrongdoing.