Melania Trump debuts as White House hostess alongside Netanyahus

(CNN) Just before noon, first lady Melania Trump emerged from the White House's South entrance and walked beside her husband, President Donald Trump, to await the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara.

While the setup -- a President and first lady greeting a national leader -- has been witnessed hundreds of times throughout history, Wednesday marked a first for Melania Trump officially hosting at the White House.

The fashion-conscious first lady sported a custom-made Karl Lagerfeld white suit jacket and matching pencil skirt, according to Women's Wear Daily

She has interacted with Sara Netanyahu before, as recently as November, when the Prime Minister posted on his Facebook page details of a call between his wife and the then-first lady-elect.

Wednesday's appearance by Melania Trump, and her attendance in the front row of the joint news conference in the East Room between the two leaders, is further evidence of the first lady's Washington coming out.

