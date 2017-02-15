Chaffetz, Goodlatte ask government watchdog to investigate leaks

Story highlights Chaffetz has so far declined to investigate President Donald Trump's potential conflicts of interest

Trump's administration has been beset by damaging leaks over its first month

Washington (CNN) Two top House Republicans asked the Inspector General on Wednesday to investigate leaks surrounding the ouster of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The request came in a letter from Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Bob Goodlatte, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

"We request that your office begin an immediate investigation into whether classified information was mishandled here," the letter to the Inspector General read.

Trump's administration has been beset by damaging leaks over its first month, including reports of Flynn's contact with the Russian ambassador to the US in December that ultimately led to his downfall.

Trump himself has decried such leaks as the "real scandal."

