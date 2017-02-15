Story highlights Mattis says NATO is a "bedrock" of US policy, but insists member states must contribute their share

Trump called NATO "obsolete" in January but has softened his stance since then

(CNN) US Defense Secretary James Mattis reaffirmed America's support for NATO on Wednesday, describing the alliance as a "fundamental bedrock" of US policy.

Speaking in Brussels at a meeting of defense ministers, Mattis also reiterated US President Donald Trump's calls for fellow members to meet the requisite spending targets.

Only five of the 28 member states currently meet the alliance's spending target of 2% of GDP. While Mattis stated the US was committed to NATO, he did warn that Washington would not be shy in confronting those who are failing to pull their weight financially.

"It's a fair demand that all who benefit from the best defense in the world carry their proportionate share of the necessary cost to defend freedom," Mattis said.

"It is ultimately freedom we defend at NATO. I do have confidence that we will prove once again that we can react to the changing circumstances.