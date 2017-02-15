Tapper calls out Trump on conspiracy theories

Story highlights Trump has cast recent reports in the media as 'conspiracy theories'

Tapper went on to review several conspiracy theories Trump himself had promoted

Washington (CNN) CNN's Jake Tapper took President Donald Trump to task Wednesday for decrying "conspiracy theories" in the media, given the President's history of promoting them.

On Twitter, Trump said, "The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC and @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great!"

"Of course, these stories in the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN and elsewhere are not conspiracy theories. These are news stories sourced by government officials," Tapper said. "Conspiracy theories are different. They're false. They're crackpot. They're nonsense."

He went on to review several conspiracy theories Trump himself had promoted.

As a candidate vying for the Republican nomination, Trump falsely said Sen. Ted Cruz's father was with Lee Harvey Oswald before President John F. Kennedy was killed.

