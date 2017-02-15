'Dreamer' arrest a wake-up call for immigrant rights groups

Story highlights The arrest is a wake-up call for groups nervous about the Trump administration's immigration policies

(CNN) Immigrant rights groups are reeling after the arrest of Daniel Ramirez Medina last week, a so-called "Dreamer" who they say is currently authorized to live and work in the United States under a program established by the Obama administration.

While his lawyers call Ramirez a "law abiding" young father, federal immigration officials have an entirely different label: "self-admitted gang member."

The arrest is a wake-up call for the groups, which have been increasingly nervous about how the Trump administration will move forward on immigration. They hope that Ramirez's arrest is an isolated incident and does not indicate that the Department of Homeland Security is proceeding in a new direction when it comes to individuals brought to the US as undocumented children.

President Donald Trump told ABC News last month that he plans to address the issue with his new attorney general. When asked whether Dreamers should be worried, Trump said, "They shouldn't be very worried. I do have a big heart."

The conflicting accounts of Ramirez's arrest reveal the raw tension between the two sides. President Barack Obama announced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) plan in 2012.

