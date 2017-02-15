After firing him, Trump says Flynn is 'a wonderful man'

Story highlights "He has been treated very, very unfairly by the media," Trump said

At no point did Trump refute the details of the Flynn story

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, who asked for and received then-national security adviser Michael Flynn's resignation Monday, on Wednesday defended the fired aide as "a wonderful man."

Flynn, who had deep connections with Trump fostered throughout the 2016 campaign, was asked to resign after it became public that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence on conversations he had before moving into the White House regarding sanctions on Russia with Sergey Kislyak, the Kremlin's man in Washington.

"Gen. Flynn is a wonderful man. I think he has been treated very, very unfairly by the media, as I call it, the fake media in many cases," Trump said. "And I think it is really a sad thing that he was treated so badly."

At no point during his answer, however, did Trump acknowledge that he was the person who asked Flynn to resign or explain why he would have asked a "wonderful man" to leave his White House.

Trump's comments are at odds with what his top aides said Tuesday after Flynn was let go.

