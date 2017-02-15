Trump, Rubio set for White House dinner

Story highlights Rubio expects a "mostly a social" dinner

"We're grateful to them" for the invite, Rubio said

(CNN) President Donald Trump continues his charm offensive with members of Congress Wednesday, breaking bread with one of his Republican primary rivals, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

The two men and their wives are scheduled to have dinner in the White House Blue Room at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Rubio told reporters at the Capitol that the President invited them for what Rubio expects to be "mostly a social" dinner.

"Obviously, we got to know each other a little bit over the last year and a half on the campaign trail. I don't know when it was scheduled -- a while back," he said. "We're grateful to them."

Rubio declined to share what he plans to discuss with the President.

