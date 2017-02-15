Trump announces first post-inauguration campaign rally

Story highlights The President tweeted an announcement for the rally set for Saturday in Melbourne, Florida

The WH billed this rally as a "campaign" event

Washington (CNN) Less than a month into office, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the first rally since his inauguration.

The President tweeted an announcement for the rally set for Saturday in Melbourne, Florida.

"Join me in Florida this Saturday at 5pm for a rally at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport!" Trump tweeted.

Join me in Florida this Saturday at 5pm for a rally at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport!

https://t.co/9jDy1tYkgE pic.twitter.com/GDhO6GGxwt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

An administration official said Trump would rally supporters at an airport hangar there, the same venue where he held a rally in September.

Trump is slated to arrive at the rally by landing at the airport on Air Force One and disembarking in front of the crowd, just as he did during the campaign, the official said.

