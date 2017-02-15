Story highlights Oral arguments before a district judge in the refugee ban lawsuit were shown on video

Stephanie S. Abrutyn: The Ninth Circuit appeals court allows cameras too; The US Supreme Court should follow suit

Cameras increase public's understanding of the law and maintain their confidence in the judiciary, writes Abrutyn

Stephanie S. Abrutyn is senior vice president and chief counsel, litigation, for Home Box Office Inc. She served as a member of the New York State Bar Association Special Committee on Cameras in the Courtroom, which delivered its final report on March 31, 2001. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) On February 3, US District Court Judge James Robart entered a temporary restraining order amounting to a nationwide injunction that blocked the executive order limiting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. Shortly thereafter, I received a link to a video of the oral argument, a rarity because few federal courts allow cameras.

Though many articles have been written about the order itself, most of them have focused on its impact rather than the legal issues it raised. And because there was no substantive written opinion when the injunction was entered, watching the oral argument was critical to understanding the case, as it was argued by both lawyers and decided by the judge.

Stephanie S. Abrutyn

As a lawyer who has been in many hearings, I was immediately struck by how thoughtful, informed and experienced Robart appeared, a conclusion I could have only reached because I could see the argument. Robart asked detailed and nuanced questions throughout the hearing, and when the government tried to distinguish a prior case, he recited facts and arguments from the states' briefs.

I gained a deeper appreciation of the legal merits from watching the lawyers in action. The state of Washington's attorney emphasized the impact on individuals who had already been in the United States, not those denied the right to come for the first time. This was an interesting strategic decision that suggested to me the state thought equal protection was a particularly strong argument. When it was the government's turn, I discovered that a significant issue in the case was whether the states that were suing even had standing to file the lawsuit.

Although I might have gleaned parts of these arguments elsewhere, I, and all those who watched, gained a significant benefit from watching the court case play out in real time. And regardless of how one feels about the executive order or the decisions at both the trial and appellate levels, there is little doubt that being able to watch oral arguments serves a critical public benefit.

Read More