Decoding Jesus: Separating man from myth

This article was first published in 2012. To learn more about the historical Jesus, watch the CNN Original Series "Finding Jesus," Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

(CNN) Timothy Freke was flipping through an old academic book when he came across a religious image that some would call obscene.

It was a drawing of a third-century amulet depicting a naked man nailed to a cross. The man was born of a virgin, preached about being "born again" and had risen from the dead after crucifixion, Freke says.

But the name on the amulet wasn't Jesus. It was a pseudonym for Osiris-Dionysus, a pagan god in ancient Mediterranean culture. Freke says the amulet was evidence of something that sounds like sacrilege -- and some would say it is: that Jesus never existed. He was a myth created by first-century Jews who modeled him after other dying and resurrected pagan gods, says Freke, author of "The Jesus Mysteries: Was the 'Original Jesus' a Pagan God?"

"If I said to you that there was no real Good Samaritan, I don't think anyone would be outraged," says Freke, one of a group of mythicists who say Jesus never existed. "It's a teaching story. What we're saying is that the Jesus story is an allegory. It's a parable of the spiritual journey."

On Easter Sunday, millions of Christians worldwide mark the resurrection of Jesus. Though Christians clash over many issues, almost all agree that he existed.

But there is another view of Jesus that's been emerging, one that strikes at the heart of the Easter story. A number of authors and scholars say Jesus never existed. Such assertions could have been ignored in an earlier age. But in the age of the Internet and self-publishing, these arguments have gained enough traction that some of the world's leading New Testament scholars feel compelled to publicly take them on.

Most Jesus deniers are Internet kooks, says Bart D. Ehrman, a New Testament scholar who recently released a book devoted to the question called "Did Jesus Exist? The Historical Argument for Jesus of Nazareth."

He says Freke and others who deny Jesus' existence are conspiracy theorists trying to sell books.

"There are people out there who don't think the Holocaust happened, there wasn't a lone JFK assassin and Obama wasn't born in the U.S.," Ehrman says. "Among them are people who don't think Jesus existed."

Does it matter if Jesus existed?

Some Jesus mythicists say many New Testament scholars are intellectual snobs.

"I don't think I'm some Internet kook or Holocaust denier," says Robert Price, a former Baptist pastor who argues in "Deconstructing Jesus" that a historical Jesus probably didn't exist. "They say I'm a bitter ex-fundamentalist. It's pathetic to see this character assassination. That's what people resort to when they don't have solid arguments."

The debate over Jesus' existence has led to a curious role reversal. Two of the New Testament scholars who are leading the way arguing for Jesus' existence have a reputation for attacking, not defending, traditional Christianity.

Ehrman, for example, is an agnostic who has written books that argue that virtually half of the New Testament is forged. Another defender of Jesus' existence is John Dominic Crossan, a New Testament scholar who has been called a heretic because his books challenge some traditional Christian teachings.

Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood Jencarlos Canela portrayed Jesus in the musical "The Passion," which aired live on FOX on Palm Sunday in 2016. Explore new insights into the historical Jesus through the latest scientific and archaeological findings on CNN's original series "Finding Jesus," Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Hide Caption 1 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood Adam Bond from CNN's "Finding Jesus," Haaz Sleima from National Geographic's "Killing Jesus" and Juan Pablo Di Pace from NBC's "A.D." Hide Caption 2 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood From "Son of God," pictured, to "God's Not Dead" to "Heaven Is for Real," the box office has been a one-stop shop for Christian-themed films. Hide Caption 3 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood In 1923, Cecil B. DeMille became a believer in the power the Bible held with moviegoing audiences. After finding success with his Old Testament epic "The Ten Commandments," DeMille enlisted H.B. Warner to help him tell "The Greatest Story Ever Told." The result was 1927's "The King of Kings," a film for which Warner was virtuous both on and off the set. According to Turner Classic Movies , he signed an agreement not to be involved in any sort of scandal -- even divorce -- for a year following the movie's release. Hide Caption 4 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood When in need of a man to play Jesus in 1959's Oscar-winning "Ben-Hur," the production team turned to opera singer Claude Heater. Although his portrayal of Christ is one of the best known in cinema, he still goes uncredited for the part. The movie was based on the 1880 novel, "Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ," which had previously been turned into a silent film in 1925. Hide Caption 5 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood Not to be confused with 1927's "The King of Kings," MGM's 1961 New Testament saga "King of Kings" told the story of Jesus from birth to death in grand, technicolor fashion. Jeffrey Hunter portrayed Jesus in this classic, which has become a go-to movie about the Gospels. Hide Caption 6 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood One of the most iconic portrayals of Jesus came from Max von Sydow in 1965's "The Greatest Story Ever Told." With a script adapted from a '40s radio series and Fulton Oursler's account by the same name, "The Greatest Story Ever Told" put the "big" in "big screen production," costing $20 million and boasting actors like Sidney Poitier, Charlton Heston and John Wayne. Hide Caption 7 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood In 1973, actor Ted Neeley had a breakout role as Jesus in the film version of the rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar," and he couldn't be more grateful for it. "(T)his experience ... has formed my life," Neeley said in August 2013 , marking the release's 40th anniversary. "It has changed everything for me, continually and in a positive manner. I will be forever thankful for that." Hide Caption 8 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood The same year that Neeley was becoming well known as "Jesus Christ Superstar," there was another actor portraying the Big Guy in another religious musical. Victor Garber, now known for his TV work on shows like "Alias" and "Web Therapy," was building what would become a renowned stage career as Jesus Christ in "Godspell." Garber first starred in the production on the stage before it was released as a movie in 1973. Hide Caption 9 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood Alongside screen legends like Laurence Olivier, Anne Bancroft and Ernest Borgnine was Robert Powell, who played Jesus Christ in the 1977 British miniseries "Jesus of Nazareth." In 2013, Powell again helped bring the Biblical story to the small screen as a narrator for the UK release of "The Bible" miniseries. Hide Caption 10 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood This 1979 movie starring Brian Deacon was straightforward about its subject with the simple title "Jesus." It's also known as "The Jesus Movie," and was based on the Gospel of St. Luke. Hide Caption 11 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood The 1980 TV movie "The Day Christ Died" starred a pre-"Princess Bride" Chris Sarandon as Jesus. While many biblically based films like to explore Jesus' entire life or a large chunk of his adulthood, "The Day Christ Died" only required Sarandon to portray him during the crucial moments of his arrest and crucifixion. Hide Caption 12 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood In 1988, Willem Dafoe portrayed Jesus in what's become one of the most controversial movies about the famous Nazarene, Martin Scorsese's "The Last Temptation of Christ." In a story based on the 1953 novel of the same name, Dafoe's Jesus is one who battles lust, doubt and a reluctance to fulfill his fate. Hide Caption 13 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood In the late '90s, Jeremy Sisto went from "Clueless" and "The Wild Thornberrys" to "Jesus." The actor starred as Christ in the 1999 TV movie that focused on Jesus' work and life. Hide Caption 14 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood In 1999, Christian Bale portrayed Jesus of Nazareth in a TV movie that told Christ's story from the point of view of his mother, Mary. We do wonder how the actor, known for totally immersing himself in his roles, prepared for this one. Hide Caption 15 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood Molly Shannon's 1999 comedy "Superstar" isn't about religion or Jesus Christ, but Will Ferrell's portrayal of him in a dream sequence is infamous. When Ferrell's hippie, long-haired Jesus appears to Shannon's Mary Katherine Gallagher, they bond over her CD player. Hide Caption 16 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood In 2000, a very different look at the life of Jesus arrived in the form of a stop-motion film called "The Miracle Maker." Ralph Fiennes was the voice of Jesus, and everything about the story of Jesus' adult life, from the beginning of his ministry to his resurrection, was told through this unique animation. Hide Caption 17 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone aren't afraid to blend religious icons with their edgy humor. The creators of the hit Broadway musical "The Book of Mormon" have included a Jesus character on their animated Comedy Central show for years. Their version has his own cable access show, "Jesus and Pals," and often teams up to fight evil with his "Super Best Friends," a group that includes other religious figures like Krishna and Moses. Hide Caption 18 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood Before he became Desmond on "Lost," Henry Ian Cusick was Jesus. The actor portrayed the savior in 2003's "The Visual Bible: The Gospel of John." As the title suggests, this was Jesus' life story from the perspective of John the Baptist. Fun fact: Christopher Plummer is the movie's narrator. Hide Caption 19 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood Since Mel Gibson's 2004 blockbuster "The Passion of the Christ," when many people envision Jesus they probably think about this guy, Jim Caviezel. A little-known actor at the time, Caviezel was catapulted into the spotlight as the controversial movie brought in $370 million domestically. As Caviezel's gone to other roles, most recently on CBS's "Person of Interest," he's still best known as the actor who withstood Gibson's brutal depiction of Christ's crucifixion. Hide Caption 20 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood We couldn't tell you what the connection is between Christ and musicals, but the religious figure is obviously a popular character in the genre. In 2004's "Reefer Madness," a movie musical sendup of the 1936 anti-weed propaganda film, Bob Torti played the "hardest working man in the afterlife" who warned against marijuana with a jazzy song. Hide Caption 21 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood Jean-Claude La Marre is better known for his work as a filmmaker, but he's also undertaken a massive role on screen. In 2006, he portrayed Jesus Christ as a black man in "Color of the Cross," a movie that imagined the carpenter's crucifixion as racially motivated Hide Caption 22 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood Seth MacFarlane's better known as the voice behind "Family Guy's" diabolical tot Stewie Griffin and "Ted's" profane teddy bear, but he's also been the voice of "Family Guy's" low-key and affable Jesus. At one point, the Fox comedy imagined that Jesus was really in hiding at a record store. Hide Caption 23 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood Portuguese actor Diogo Morgado will probably go down in history as "hot Jesus" thanks to the noticeably attractive spin he's given the character. Morgado's played Christ twice, in the History Channel's 2013 miniseries "The Bible" and the 2014 theatrical release it spawned, "Son of God." Hide Caption 24 of 25 Photos: When Jesus came to Hollywood For a period in 2014, the most talked-about person in Hollywood was Jesus Christ -- whether in movies such as "Son of God" or TV shows such as "Black Jesus," pictured. Hide Caption 25 of 25

But as to the existence of Jesus, Crossan says, he's "certain." He says some Jesus deniers may be people who have a problem with Christianity.

"It's a way of responding to something you don't like," Crossan says. "We can't say that Obama doesn't exist, but we can say that he's not an American. If we're talking about Obama in the future, there are people who might not only say he wasn't American, but he didn't even exist."

Does it even matter if Jesus existed? Can't people derive inspiration from his teachings whether he actually walked the Earth? Crossan says Jesus' existence matters in the same way that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s existence mattered. If King never existed, people would say his ideas are lovely, but they could never work in the real world, Crossan says.

It's the same with an historical Jesus, Crossan writes in his latest book, "The Power of Parable: How Fiction by Jesus Became Fiction about Jesus."

"The power of Jesus' historical life challenges his followers by proving at least one human being could cooperate fully with God. And if one, why not others? If some, why not all?"

The evidence against Jesus' existence

Those who argue against Jesus' existence make some of these points:

The uncanny parallels between pagan stories in the ancient world and the stories of Jesus.

No credible sources outside the Bible say Jesus existed.

The Apostle Paul never referred to a historical Jesus.

Price, author of "Deconstructing Jesus," says the first-century Western world was full of stories of a martyred hero who is called a son of God.

"There are ancient novels from that period where the hero is condemned to the cross and even crucified, but he escapes and survives it," Price says. "That looks like Jesus."

Those who argue for the existence of Jesus often cite two external biblical sources: the Jewish historian Josephus who wrote about Jesus at the end of the first century and the Roman historian Tacitus, who wrote about Jesus at the start of the second century. But some scholars say Josephus' passage was tampered with by later Christian authors. And Price says the two historians are not credible on Jesus.

"Josephus and Tacitus -- they both thought Hercules was a true figure," Price says. "Both of them spoke of Hercules as a figure that existed."

CNN Original Series 'Finding Jesus' Discover fascinating new insights into the historical Jesus, utilizing the latest scientific techniques and archaeological research on "Finding Jesus," Sunday nights at 9 ET/PT on CNN.

Price concedes that there were plenty of mythical stories that were draped around historical figures like Caesar. But there's plenty of secular documentation to show Caesar existed.

"Everything we read about Jesus in the gospels conforms to the mythic hero," Price says. "There's nothing left over that indicates that he was a real historical figure."

Those who argue for the existence of Jesus cite another source: the testimony of the Apostle Paul and Jesus' early disciples. Paul even writes in one New Testament passage about meeting James, the brother of Jesus. These early disciples not only believed Jesus was real but were willing to die for him. People don't die for myths, some biblical scholars say.

They will if the experience is powerful enough, says Richard Carrier, author of "Proving History." Carrier says it's probable that Jesus never really existed and that early Christians experienced a mythic Jesus who came to them through visions and revelations.

Two of the most famous stories in the New Testament -- the conversion of Paul and the stoning death of Stephen, one of the first Christian martyrs - show that people seized by religious visions are willing to die, Carrier says. In both the Paul and Stephen stories, the writers say that they didn't see an actual Jesus but a heavenly vision of Jesus, Carrier says.

People "can have powerful religious experiences that don't correspond to reality," Carrier says.

"The perfect model is Paul himself," Carrier says. "He never met Jesus. Paul only had an encounter with this heavenly Jesus. Paul is completely converted by this religious experience, but no historical Jesus is needed for that to happen."

As for the passage where Paul says he met James, Jesus' brother, Carrier says:

"The problem with that is that all baptized Christians were considered brothers of the Lord."

The evidence for Jesus' existence

Some scholars who argue for the existence of Jesus says the New Testament mentions actual people and events that are substantiated by historical documents and archaeological discoveries.

Ehrman, author of "Did Jesus Exist?" scoffed at the notion that the ancient world was full of pagan stories about dying deities that rose again. Where's the proof? he asks. Ehrman devoted an entire section of his book to critiquing Freke, the mythicist and author of "The Jesus Mysteries: Was the 'Original Jesus' a Pagan God?" who says there was an ancient Osiris-Dionysus figure who shares uncanny parallels to Jesus.

He says Freke can't offer any proof that an ancient Osiris figure was born on December 25, was crucified and rose again. He says Freke is citing 20th- and 19th-century writers who tossed out the same theories. Ehrman says that when you read ancient stories about mythological figures like Hercules and Osiris, "there's nothing about them dying and rising again."

"He doesn't know much about ancient history," Ehrman says of Freke. "He's not a scholar. All he knows is what he's read in other conspiracy books."

Craig A. Evans, the author of "Jesus and His World: The Archaeological Evidence," says the notion that Paul gave his life for a mythical Jesus is absurd. He says the New Testament clearly shows that Paul was an early enemy of the Christian church who sought to stamp out the burgeoning Jesus movement.

"Don't you think if you were in Paul's shoes, you would have quickly discovered that there was no Jesus?" Evans asks. "If there was no Jesus, then how did the movement start?"

Evans also dismissed the notion that early Christians blended or adopted pagan myths to create their own mythical Jesus. He says the first Christians were Jews who despised everything about pagan culture.

"For a lot of Jewish people, the pagan world was disgusting," Evans says. "I can't imagine [the Gospel writer] Matthew making up a story where he is drawing parallels between Jesus' birth and pagan stories about Zeus having sex with some fair maiden."

JUST WATCHED The stone that proves Pilate's existence Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The stone that proves Pilate's existence 01:02

The words of Jesus also offer proof that he actually existed, Evans says. A vivid personality practically bursts from the pages of the New Testament: He speaks in riddles, talks about camels squeezing through the eye of a needle, weeps openly and even loses his temper. Evans says he is a man who is undeniably Jewish, a genius who understands his culture but also transcends his tradition with gem-like parables.

"Who but Jesus could tell the Parable of the Good Samaritan?" Evans says. "Where does this bolt of lightning come from? You don't get this out of an Egyptian myth."

Those who argue against the existence of Jesus say they aren't trying to destroy people's faith.

"I don't have any desire to upset people," says Freke. "I do have a passion for the truth. ... I don't think rational people in the 20th century can go down a road just on blind faith."

Yet Easter was never just about rationale.

The Easter stories about the resurrection are strange: Disciples don't recognize Jesus as they meet him on the road; he tells someone not to touch him; he eats fish in another. In the Gospel of Matthew, a resurrected Jesus suddenly appears to a group of disciples and gives them this cryptic message:

"Do not be afraid. Go and tell my brothers to go to Galilee; there they will see me."

And what did they see: a person, a pagan myth or a savior?

Albert Schweitzer, a 20th-century theologian and missionary, suggested that there will never be one answer to that question. He said that looking for Jesus in history is like looking down a well: You see only your own reflection.

The "real" Jesus, Schweitzer says, will remain "a stranger and an enigma," someone who is always ahead of us.