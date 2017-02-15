Story highlights New York state judge noted an uptick in cases involving heroin addiction

Courts in other states have made similar orders in the past

(CNN) A mother struggling with drug addiction has been placed under a court order to avoid getting pregnant.

The mother, a Rochester, New York, prostitute referred to as Brandy F. in court documents, had already been stripped of custody of her four children. She lost custody based on findings of child neglect.

Judge Patricia Gallaher, a Monroe County family court judge, handed down the order requiring that she regain custody of her infant son before conceiving any other children

The judge -- who issued the order December 27 -- has since retired. In her order she noted an uptick in cases coming before the court that involved heroin addiction

"This court has seen about a half dozen seemingly 'nice couples' show up as respondents in neglect cases where both are addicted to heroin and literally throwing their lives away -- and the lives of their children — in just this year," Gallaher wrote.

Read More