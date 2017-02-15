Story highlights PSG thrashed 4-0 Barcelona in the Champions League

(CNN) Few face the most feared attacking triumvirate in football and escape unscathed.

Despite being only halfway through this season, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar have already scored a staggering 67 goals between them.

On Tuesday, however, Kevin Trapp became only the third goalkeeper to keep Barcelona at bay in the 2016-17 campaign, as Paris Saint-Germain inflicted the Catalans' joint-heaviest defeat in Champions League history.

"Of course you know Messi, Neymar and Suarez have a lot of quality," the German told CNN. "You see them playing every week and the goals they score, so you know that you really need to be prepared to defend them.

"It's very hard but, as you could see yesterday, it's possible. As a goalkeeper, of course you know normally you're going to have a lot of work against them, but we played very well as a team and I think it was a very well deserved win.

