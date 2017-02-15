This video is a segment from the CNN Style show.

(CNN) With a list of clients and collaborators that reads like a who's who of fashion, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott are two of the most in-demand photographers working today.

Known for their hyper-saturated, digitally manipulated images, the duo -- who go by simply Mert and Marcus -- have shot high-profile editorials for Vogue, W and Interview, and collaborated with the likes of Givenchy, Gucci and Calvin Klein on provocative ad campaigns.

Their work, according to the photographers, is fantastical and complex, incorporating elements of strength, beauty, darkness and vulnerability to a glamorous effect.

"It represents our way of seeing fantasy now, or our way of seeing the dark side, our way of seeing glamour, our way of seeing youth," Alas told CNN Style host Derek Blasberg.

Read More